WW2 footage shows Sussex soldiers sending messages home
In World War Two members of the Royal Sussex Regiment got the chance to film messages to their loved ones back home.
The film was screened at cinemas in Brighton and was eventually archived at the Imperial War Museum.
Now North West Film Archive and Screen Archive South East are collaborating to try and trace the families of the veterans featured in the film.
02 May 2019
