Autism 'inclusion room' at Brighton and Hove Albion stadium
For autistic football fans it can be impossible to watch a game alongside thousands of other people.
Brighton and Hove Albion is one of a number of clubs to have an inclusion room at their stadiums.
It means young people with autism and similar conditions can support their club in an environment that is comfortable for them.
30 Apr 2019
