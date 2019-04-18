Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Horsham postman spends eight days in coma after developing sepsis
A postman from West Sussex thought he had flu when he came home from his postal round feeling unwell.
However, Ryan Nulty actually had sepsis, the potentially deadly blood poisoning condition.
He spent eight days in a coma and lost both legs, but now says he wants to return to work.
18 Apr 2019
