Media player
Growing medicinal cannabis: 'I'm not a criminal'
A woman who has been denied medicinal cannabis on the NHS says she will risk prison by growing the drug herself.
Carly Barton, from Brighton, has the neurological condition fibromyalgia and said cannabis was the only treatment that helped relieve her symptoms.
Her cannabis prescription was blocked because doctors said there was not enough evidence to support its medical use.
15 Apr 2019
