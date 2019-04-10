'I'm not just a girl in the wheelchair'
Video

Isabelle Everest is attempting to win gold at the disability European judo championships for the third time in a row.

The 12-year-old from St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex is a wheelchair user.

She was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a toddler and has had corrective surgery to straighten her legs and feet.

  • 10 Apr 2019
