Veteran Seagulls fans flock to Wembley
Thirty-three thousand Brighton fans are heading to Wembley for the FA Cup semi-final.
The Albion are taking on Manchester City on Saturday, in their first semi-final since 1983.
Back then the Seagulls went all the way to the final. Some of the fans there on that day are heading to Wembley this year.
05 Apr 2019
