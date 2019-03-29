Still setting running records at 90
Parkrun: Former athlete Hugh Foord is still setting records

In the 1950s Hugh Foord was a member of the Great British running team, competing in the six-mile event.

He made the Commonwealth Games and narrowly missed out on an Olympic place.

He's still running, and hopes to mark his 90th birthday by setting another record.

