'I think he's proud of what I've done'

Mother's Day cards created for bereaved parents
Hannah Pantillo writes a blog about the loss of her son Dexy, who was stillborn.
Faced with the difficult time of Mother's Day, she's created a series of Mother's Day cards for bereaved parents.
Money raised from sales will go to a stillbirth charity.
26 Mar 2019
