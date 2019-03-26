'I think he's proud of what I've done'
Video

Mother's Day cards created for bereaved parents

Hannah Pantillo writes a blog about the loss of her son Dexy, who was stillborn.

Faced with the difficult time of Mother's Day, she's created a series of Mother's Day cards for bereaved parents.

Money raised from sales will go to a stillbirth charity.

