Bexhill woman, 103, takes up swimming again after 25-year break
A 103-year-old woman has resumed swimming after a 25-year break.
Lilian O'Neill was helped to get back in the water by staff at the care home where she lives in Bexhill-on-Sea in East Sussex.
She was a keen swimmer for much of her life, getting a life-saving certificate in her 70s, before mobility issues stopped her taking to the pool.
20 Mar 2019
