'I'm in a little safe trans bubble'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Comic Relief helps fund Brighton LGBTU project

Allsorts Youth Project helps LGBTU young people in Brighton and Sussex.

It receives £190,000 in funding from Comic Relief to support young people like Colin, 19, who was raised as a girl.

Colin said: "I'm in a little safe trans bubble."

  • 15 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Transgender education 'struggles'