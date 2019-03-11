Lucky escape for teenagers swept off ledge
Teenagers swept off Shoreham Harbour ledge

Three young people had a lucky escape after being swept off a ledge during stormy weather.

The trio were sat at the water's edge when they were caught by a large wave at Shoreham Harbour in West Sussex.

Two clung on, but one was pulled into the water.

The waves swept him back unharmed.

