Teenagers swept off Shoreham Harbour ledge
Three young people had a lucky escape after being swept off a ledge during stormy weather.
The trio were sat at the water's edge when they were caught by a large wave at Shoreham Harbour in West Sussex.
Two clung on, but one was pulled into the water.
The waves swept him back unharmed.
11 Mar 2019
