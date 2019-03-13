Changing the world through YouTube
Brighton YouTuber uses fashion to highlight disability issues

Jessica Kellgren-Fozard loves talking about vintage fashion on her YouTube channel.

She has hearing loss and uses a wheelchair.

With more than 400,000 subscribers, she believes her channel is the place to challenge ideas on disability.

