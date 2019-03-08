Media player
Shoreham pilot performed mayday dive on Midsomer Murders
The Shoreham air crash pilot appeared in a TV drama, simulating an out-of-control dive in which his plane narrowly avoided a crowd of spectators, it has emerged.
Eighteen months before he crashed an ex-military jet and killed 11 men, Andy Hill featured as a stunt pilot in a 2014 episode of ITV's Midsomer Murders.
08 Mar 2019
