Fire crews tackle blaze at Tesla

Video

Firefighters spent three hours trying to control a fire at a Tesla service centre in Crawley, Sussex.

The "significant fire" broke out in the workshop area at the premises in County Oak Way in Crawley, West Sussex, just before 10:30 GMT.

More than 50 firefighters and eight fire engines were sent to tackle the blaze.

A Tesla spokeswoman said: "The fire at Tesla's Gatwick Service Centre has stopped and we are working with the fire department to learn more about what caused this incident."