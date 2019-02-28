Ethan is the best dog
Assistance dog Ethan masters contactless payments

Childhood illnesses left Sally Whitney from Brighton in a wheelchair.

But her assistance dog Ethan has given her a new level of independence.

Ethan can fetch and return things for her, get help when she needs it and has even mastered contactless payment cards.

He's pawesome!

