Brendan Rogers leaves Celtic: It's a 'big shock and disappointment'

The news that Celtic manager Brendan Rogers is leaving the club for a new post at Leicester City came as a surprise to many fans.

We now know that former Celtic manager Neil Lennon will be heading back to his old team, to manage the hoops for the second time.

Rodgers has signed a contract with Leicester until June 2022, replacing Claude Puel who was sacked on Sunday.

While the move marks a Premier League return for Rodgers, many fans say they'll be sad to see him go.