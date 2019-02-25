Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Murdered Eastbourne student Jessie Earl's diaries become play
Diaries of a student who was found murdered in 1989, nine years after she disappeared, have been made into a play.
The body of art student Jessie Earl, 22, was found at the bottom of Beachy Head. She was murdered but her killer has never been found.
Jessie’s diaries were turned into a radio play, which has since been adapted for the stage.
-
25 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-sussex-47339224/murdered-eastbourne-student-jessie-earl-s-diaries-become-playRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window