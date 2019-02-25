Diaries of murdered student become a play
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Murdered Eastbourne student Jessie Earl's diaries become play

Diaries of a student who was found murdered in 1989, nine years after she disappeared, have been made into a play.

The body of art student Jessie Earl, 22, was found at the bottom of Beachy Head. She was murdered but her killer has never been found.

Jessie’s diaries were turned into a radio play, which has since been adapted for the stage.

  • 25 Feb 2019