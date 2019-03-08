Media player
Shoreham air crash: 'As soon as I wake up I miss him'
Eleven men died in the Shoreham air crash in August 2015.
The families of some of those who lost their lives describe the pain they have been through while waiting three-and-a-half years for a trial.
The pilot of the jet which crashed has been found not guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence.
08 Mar 2019
