A stroke at 25
What is it like to suffer a stroke aged 25?

Dancer Emily Cane had everything she wanted from life.

Then a heart defect caused a stroke when she was just 25.

It meant she had to use a wheelchair for a year.

Two years later she still has communication difficulties, but she hopes one day to dance again.

  • 18 Feb 2019
