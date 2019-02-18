Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What is it like to suffer a stroke aged 25?
Dancer Emily Cane had everything she wanted from life.
Then a heart defect caused a stroke when she was just 25.
It meant she had to use a wheelchair for a year.
Two years later she still has communication difficulties, but she hopes one day to dance again.
There's more on Inside Out South East on BBC One on 20 February at 19:30 GMT.
-
18 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window