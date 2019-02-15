Media player
Sussex hole in heart girl is a catwalk model
A girl who had life-saving heart surgery when she was a baby has been modelling on the catwalks of major fashion shows.
Amy Lee, eight, from East Grinstead, West Sussex, was diagnosed with a hole between two major arteries when she was four months old.
15 Feb 2019
