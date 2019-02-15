Video

Footage of the moment police rammed into a car as a thief attempted to "do a runner" has been released.

Officers pursued the suspects after a terminally ill man's BMW was stolen.

The culprits, who also fled in a Black Fiat, were chased through East Sussex before stopping at a petrol station.

When one man tried make his getaway, police drove into the car before he could get out.

Thomas Munday, 25, unemployed, of no fixed address, was jailed for five years and Billy Draper, 22, from Maidstone, was jailed for six years.