Village ATM ram-raid caught on CCTV
Thieves who smashed their way into a convenience store, stealing a cash machine and causing thousands of pounds worth of damage, are being hunted by police.
The raid happened in Bells Yew Green, East Sussex, on 9 February and was caught on CCTV.
The gang escaped with the cash machine after several failed attempts to tow it away.
13 Feb 2019
