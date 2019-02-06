Media player
Dementia Support East Sussex to close after loss of funding
A Sussex charity that offers music sessions to thousands of dementia patients every year says it will close in a few weeks because it has lost all its financial support.
Dementia Support East Sussex needs £15,000 a year to help thousands of people across the county, but every application made for funding or donations has been declined or delayed.
06 Feb 2019
