Glider pilot winched to safety after crashing in Chanctonbury Ring
A glider pilot who crashed into trees was left suspended for nearly four hours before being winched to safety.
It took emergency teams 40 minutes to locate the aircraft in woods at Chanctonbury Ring near Washington, after the pilot called for help.
He was pulled free after dangling in the trees for nearly four hours.
03 Feb 2019
