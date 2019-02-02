Video

Motorists say they have been given tickets for parking in a car park they haven't actually left their cars in.

Since the introduction of new cameras which read number plates, many people doing drop-offs and pick-ups at Crowborough claim they have wrongly received £100 penalty notices.

Thameslink Govia said this was due to dirty number plates or cars driving too close together, and anyone who believes they have been wrongly fined can appeal.