Drivers 'fined in error' at Crowborough station car park
Motorists say they have been given tickets for parking in a car park they haven't actually left their cars in.
Since the introduction of new cameras which read number plates, many people doing drop-offs and pick-ups at Crowborough claim they have wrongly received £100 penalty notices.
Thameslink Govia said this was due to dirty number plates or cars driving too close together, and anyone who believes they have been wrongly fined can appeal.
02 Feb 2019
