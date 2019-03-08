Hawker Hunter jet crashed killing 11 men

Video

Pilot Andy Hill has been cleared of manslaughter by gross negligence after his plane crashed into the A27 in Shoreham during the 2015 air show.

Mr Hill's Hunter Hawker jet hit the ground and exploded after he attempted a manoeuvre known as the bent loop, the Old Bailey heard.

The court was shown several clips of the moment the vintage aircraft erupted into a "massive fireball" upon crashing into the A27 in August 2015.