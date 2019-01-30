Video

The age of chivalry might be dying out, but England still has its knights, and one of the youngest is Tom Kilroy.

The 27-year-old works with horses and started jousting in his early teens as part of his brother's crew.

The team choreograph their own shows and specialise in "heavy hitting, breaking lances and full on sword fighting".

As Sir Thomas of Loxwood, Tom is the star of the jousting performance at the annual Loxwood Joust.

Tom's story is the final part of New Dogs. Old Tricks: a series of films by video journalist Ben Moore, who has been meeting the young people shaking up the UK's most traditional industries.