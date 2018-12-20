Media player
Gatwick Airport: Queues as drones halt flights
Passengers at one of the UK's busiest airports are stuck in massive queues as their flights have been halted.
Drones were seen over Gatwick's airfield prompting the suspension of outgoing flights, while incoming planes have been redirected - with some landing in Paris and Amsterdam.
The airport said 110,000 passengers were due to either take off or land at the airport on 760 flights on Thursday.
20 Dec 2018
