Passengers speak out after Gatwick disruption
Passengers at Gatwick Airport have been speaking of their frustration as flights were disrupted after drones were seen over the airfield.

Gatwick's runway was closed after two of the devices were seen nearby, sparking a string of delays and diversions.

  • 20 Dec 2018