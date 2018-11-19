Injured biker calls for safer roads
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Injured Sussex biker calls for safer roads

A man who suffered a traumatic brain injury after a driver opened their car door without looking, sending his motorbike crashing into an oncoming bus, is campaigning for drivers to be taught better safety techniques.

Ryan Selby, who was 17 at the time, from St Leonards in East Sussex, also suffered fractures in his back, pelvis and arm.

  • 19 Nov 2018
Go to next video: Mum's motorbike campaign in memory of son