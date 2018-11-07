Recovering from Spice addiction
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What's it like to be addicted to Spice?

Nick Baker began using Spice because it was cheaper than other drugs.

He ended up in prison when his addiction led him to shoplift to feed his habit.

Now in recovery, he describes how the former legal high took over his life.

  • 07 Nov 2018
Go to next video: Spice: The drug 'causing deaths' among the homeless