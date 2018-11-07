Recovering from Spice addiction

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What's it like to be addicted to Spice?
Nick Baker began using Spice because it was cheaper than other drugs.
He ended up in prison when his addiction led him to shoplift to feed his habit.
Now in recovery, he describes how the former legal high took over his life.
-
07 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window