Lewes bonfire: Thousands gather for parade

Lewes bonfire: Thousands gather for annual parade
Tens of thousands of people have lined the streets for the annual bonfire parade in Lewes, East Sussex.
The town holds one of Britain's biggest Bonfire Night events with more than 30 different processions.
It has seven bonfire societies, with six of them taking part in the celebrations.
Effigies this year included Boris Johnson wielding a bloody axe and what appeared to be the severed head of Prime Minister Theresa May.
05 Nov 2018
