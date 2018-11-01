Husband's plea over wife missing a year

Media player
New appeal a year after Barnham woman went missing
The husband of a woman from Barnham who disappeared exactly a year ago has appealed for her to come home.
Helen Slaughter went missing on 1 November 2017.
The 49-year-old has not been seen or made contact with her family since.
Police are appealing for information.
01 Nov 2018
