Video

CCTV has captured the moment a balaclava-clad man dragged a police officer out of a patrol car and threw her to the ground following an armed robbery at a petrol station.

Owen Smith was jailed for 14 years at Hove Crown Court after attacking PC Ellie Young in Horsham, Sussex, on 6 July.

The officer was left with arm, leg, shoulder and neck injuries.

Smith admitted assault by beating of a police officer, possessing a baseball bat as an offensive weapon, robbery, taking a police vehicle without consent and driving while disqualified.