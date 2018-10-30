Former soldier jailed for double murder
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Former soldier jailed for murder of ex-wife and her mother

A former soldier has been jailed for life for the murder of his ex-wife and her mother.

Craig Savage shot them in their home in St Leonard's, East Sussex, using a rifle he had stolen from a firing range.

Savage, who had claimed the gun had gone off by accident, will serve a minimum of 38 years.

  • 30 Oct 2018