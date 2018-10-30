Former soldier jailed for double murder

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Former soldier jailed for murder of ex-wife and her mother
A former soldier has been jailed for life for the murder of his ex-wife and her mother.
Craig Savage shot them in their home in St Leonard's, East Sussex, using a rifle he had stolen from a firing range.
Savage, who had claimed the gun had gone off by accident, will serve a minimum of 38 years.
-
30 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-sussex-46025209/former-soldier-jailed-for-murder-of-ex-wife-and-her-motherRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window