Pod of dolphins spotted off Sussex coast
Video

Video has emerged showing dolphins swimming just off the Sussex coast.

Shane White says he saw between 40 to 50 dolphins whilst in a boat just off the shore from Southwick on Saturday.

The Brighton Dolphin Project says it has had reports of a bottlenose pod in the area.

  • 23 Oct 2018
