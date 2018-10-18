Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Craig Savage: Jury shown CCTV of 'crazy ex with gun'
CCTV has been shown in court of Craig Savage, 35, arriving at a house in St Leonards where his estranged wife Michelle Savage and mother-in-law Heather Whitbread were inside.
A 999 call was played to the court in which Raven Whitbread, Michelle's sister, who was also in the house, told the operator he had burst in with a gun.
Craig Savage denies two counts of murder.
-
18 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-sussex-45909365/craig-savage-jury-shown-cctv-of-crazy-ex-with-gunRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window