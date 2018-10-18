Jury shown CCTV of 'crazy ex with gun'

Video

CCTV has been shown in court of Craig Savage, 35, arriving at a house in St Leonards where his estranged wife Michelle Savage and mother-in-law Heather Whitbread were inside.

A 999 call was played to the court in which Raven Whitbread, Michelle's sister, who was also in the house, told the operator he had burst in with a gun.

Craig Savage denies two counts of murder.