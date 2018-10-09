How long does is take to report a crime?

Media player
Sussex Police criticised after 48 minute call to 101
A group of retired police officers have criticised Sussex Police for failings including not attending call-outs and delays to the 101 service.
They are calling for more funding and recruitment.
It comes after a BBC reporter spent nearly an hour on the phone to 101 trying to report a crime.
09 Oct 2018
