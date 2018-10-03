Media player
Harry and Meghan meet crowds on royal Sussex visit
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took in the sights of their namesake county on a whistle-stop tour.
It was their first official trip to the region.
During the eagerly-anticipated visit, Harry and Meghan met well-wishers in Chichester, Bognor Regis, Brighton and Peacehaven.
They were a hit with young people, who turned out in droves to see them.
And one lucky group of children in Brighton got to swap high-fives and handshakes with the duke and duchess at the town's famous Pavilions.
03 Oct 2018
