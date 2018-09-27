Media player
Brighton project to combat teenage phone addiction
Teenagers in Brighton are attempting to tackle the problem of tech addiction by taking part in an art project using modern technology.
The idea for Brighton5 came from a woman who confiscated her daughter's phone because she overused it.
The project has the support of several schools and colleges in the city.
27 Sep 2018
