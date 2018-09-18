Media player
Boy hit by stolen moped in Brighton hit and run
Nine-year-old Logan Dore suffered serious head injuries when he was hit by a stolen moped.
The rider and pillion passenger sped off after the accident in Brighton.
Logan's mother, Sarah Budd, is calling on the people responsible to hand themselves in to the police.
18 Sep 2018
