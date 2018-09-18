Video

Eileen Terrell was among the residents of Horncastle House in East Grinstead, which was suddenly closed by the Care Quality Commision on 14 September, over safety concerns.

It's emerged the company which runs Horncastle, Sussex Health Care, is being investigated by police over the deaths of 13 residents at some of the other homes it runs.

Meanwhile Eileen's daughter has described the closure as "chaos", and says it left her mother "confused and cold".