Animals 'help' Sussex zookeeper fight rare cancer
Zookeeper Gabby Charlesworth says the animals in her charge are helping her recover from cancer.
The 22-year-old from Uckfield, East Sussex, developed rare adrenal cancer last October.
She returned to work at Drusillas Park, near Eastbourne, after just three months because she missed the animals.
Although some wondered if her return to work was a little early, Gabby said she "hated" being away from her furry friends.
"You can't do it on your own and you need something to get you through," she said.
13 Sep 2018
