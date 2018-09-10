Video

An agency in Sussex has stopped sending volunteers abroad on orphanage placements because of concern about "fake orphans".

About 80% of children in orphanages worldwide are not actually orphans, according to research by charities including Unicef and Save the Children.

Volunteers, often young adults on gap years, pay to go abroad and help in orphanages, but the money does not always go where people are led to believe.

