Best degree course in the country?

A college in East Sussex is offering students the chance to study for a degree in wine production.
Plumpton College is the only place in the country where you can attain a Bachelor of Science (BSc) qualification in the subject.
For the full story see BBC South East's Inside Out on Monday 1 October at 19:30 BST.
01 Oct 2018
