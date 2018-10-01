Best degree course in the country?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Winemaking: The college where students get a degree in wine

A college in East Sussex is offering students the chance to study for a degree in wine production.

Plumpton College is the only place in the country where you can attain a Bachelor of Science (BSc) qualification in the subject.

For the full story see BBC South East's Inside Out on Monday 1 October at 19:30 BST.

  • 01 Oct 2018