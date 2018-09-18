'I was first to fight fires in the Blitz'

Video

It was one of the most destructive events in UK history, but what was it like to be on the front line of the Blitz during World War Two?

Millions of homes and buildings were destroyed by incendiary bombs dropped by the Luftwaffe on London in 1940 and 1941.

Stan White, who's now 107, says he was one of the first firefighters on the scene to try to battle the inferno and save lives.

Video Journalist: Ben Moore