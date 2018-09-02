Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Richard Attenborough's son opens up about family life
With Richard Attenborough's archive now housed at the University of Sussex, his son Michael speaks publicly about what growing up was like with a famous actor and director for a father, and a famous naturalist as an uncle.
For the full story see BBC South East's Inside Out on Monday 3 September at 19:30 BST.
02 Sep 2018
