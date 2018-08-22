Across the Alps by spacehopper
Chichester man 'crosses Alps on a spacehopper'

A conversation with a homeless man in Chichester inspired Steven Payne to attempt an unusual challenge.

Steven says he has just spent 17 days crossing the Alps from Italy to Switzerland, bouncing most of the way on a spacehopper.

He wants his achievement to raise awareness of the plight of those living on the street.

