Cerebral palsy boy races for friend
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hove boy with cerebral palsy races for friend after surgery

Otto Barwell, from Hove, had the nerves in his spine severed by doctors just seven months ago to help him walk properly.

But that hasn't stopped him competing in a para-triathlon to raise money to help his friend have the same life-changing surgery.

The five-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, has had months of physiotherapy to help him relearn to use his legs.

  • 20 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Cerebral palsy boy to race after surgery