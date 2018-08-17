Media player
Looping the loop at Eastbourne air show
BBC Weather presenter Nina Ridge took to the skies with The Blades at Eastbourne Airbourne.
It is one of the biggest free seafront air shows in the UK.
The Blades aerobatic display team are one of the main performers at the annual show.
17 Aug 2018
