Looping the loop at Sussex airshow
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Looping the loop at Eastbourne air show

BBC Weather presenter Nina Ridge took to the skies with The Blades at Eastbourne Airbourne.

It is one of the biggest free seafront air shows in the UK.

The Blades aerobatic display team are one of the main performers at the annual show.

  • 17 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Red Arrows return to base after airshow